Quantcast
Τζένη Καρέζη: Παίζει με τη σκυλίτσα της στο μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού της – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1960 - Real.gr
real player

Τζένη Καρέζη: Παίζει με τη σκυλίτσα της στο μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού της – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1960

23:00, 07/07/2025
Τζένη Καρέζη: Παίζει με τη σκυλίτσα της στο μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού της – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1960

H Τζένη Καρέζη σε μια σπάνια φωτογραφία με τη σκυλίτσα της πριν από 65 χρόνια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved