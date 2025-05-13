Quantcast
Βασίλισσα Letizia της Ισπανίας: Φανατική θαυμάστρια αυτού του σεφ – Τον ακολουθεί και στο Instagram - Real.gr
real player

Βασίλισσα Letizia της Ισπανίας: Φανατική θαυμάστρια αυτού του σεφ – Τον ακολουθεί και στο Instagram

11:30, 13/05/2025
Βασίλισσα Letizia της Ισπανίας: Φανατική θαυμάστρια αυτού του σεφ – Τον ακολουθεί και στο Instagram

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ EPA/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

Η βασίλισσα Letizia πλησίασε τον σεφ για να του πει ότι τον ακολουθεί και απολαμβάνει το περιεχόμενό του.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Το σχέδιο για την ελληνική φρεγάτα

Το σχέδιο για την ελληνική φρεγάτα

07:03 12/05
Ο γίγαντας της Μαδαγασκάρης: Το μεγαλύτερο πτηνό που γνώρισε ποτέ η Γη έφτανε τα 3 μέτρα και ζούσε ως το 1000 μ.Χ.

Ο γίγαντας της Μαδαγασκάρης: Το μεγαλύτερο πτηνό που γνώρισε ποτέ η Γη έφτανε τα 3 μέτρα και ζούσε ως το 1000 μ.Χ.

09:24 13/05
Σημαντική ανακάλυψη: Βρέθηκε ναυάγιο εμπορικού πλοίου 168 χρόνια μετά τη φονική βύθισή του

Σημαντική ανακάλυψη: Βρέθηκε ναυάγιο εμπορικού πλοίου 168 χρόνια μετά τη φονική βύθισή του

07:54 13/05
Δημήτρης Κόκοτας: «Δυστυχώς εδώ και αρκετό καιρό δεν υπάρχει πρόοδος» – Τι είπε η σύζυγός του

Δημήτρης Κόκοτας: «Δυστυχώς εδώ και αρκετό καιρό δεν υπάρχει πρόοδος» – Τι είπε η σύζυγός του

13:00 12/05
Οι αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν αρχαίο βουδιστικό θησαυρό κρυμμένο μέσα σε ένα πήλινο αγγείο - 33 αντικείμενα από χρυσό, ασήμι και μπρούτζο

Οι αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν αρχαίο βουδιστικό θησαυρό κρυμμένο μέσα σε ένα πήλινο αγγείο - 33 αντικείμενα από χρυσό, ασήμι και μπρούτζο

11:44 12/05
«Ο γιος μου δεν είναι τέρας»: Τι λέει η μητέρα του 17χρονου Πολωνού ο οποίος συνελήφθη για τη δολοφονία 16χρονης

«Ο γιος μου δεν είναι τέρας»: Τι λέει η μητέρα του 17χρονου Πολωνού ο οποίος συνελήφθη για τη δολοφονία 16χρονης

07:02 13/05
Το «πένθιμο φυτό» που υποστηρίζει την καρδιά, τη μνήμη και το πεπτικό και μειώνει φλεγμονή, σάκχαρο και βάρος

Το «πένθιμο φυτό» που υποστηρίζει την καρδιά, τη μνήμη και το πεπτικό και μειώνει φλεγμονή, σάκχαρο και βάρος

07:05 12/05
Σάσα Βεζένκοφ - Νικόλ Ελευθεριάδου: Το κρυφό του... όπλο

Σάσα Βεζένκοφ - Νικόλ Ελευθεριάδου: Το κρυφό του... όπλο

07:09 12/05
H viral κορεάτικη δίαιτα για ταχεία απώλεια λίπους – Διαρκεί μόλις 4 εβδομάδες

H viral κορεάτικη δίαιτα για ταχεία απώλεια λίπους – Διαρκεί μόλις 4 εβδομάδες

09:10 10/05
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved