Victoria Beckham: To trailer του ντοκιμαντέρ της στο Netflix - Real.gr

\u00ab\u039f\u03b9 \u03ac\u03bd\u03b8\u03c1\u03c9\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9 \u03bd\u03cc\u03bc\u03b9\u03b6\u03b1\u03bd \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03ae\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b7 \u03b7 \u03b4\u03c5\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03c7\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b7 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c0\u03ad\u03bb\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03ad \u03b4\u03b5\u03bd \u03c7\u03b1\u03bc\u03bf\u03b3\u03b5\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u00bb, \u03b5\u03be\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 Victoria Beckham.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="http://instyle.gr/lifestyle/entertainment/victoria-beckham-to-trailer-tou-ntokimanter-tis-sto-netflix/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</a></strong>