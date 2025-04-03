Ζωή Λάσκαρη: Ταΐζει στο μαιευτήριο τη νεογέννητη κόρη της, Αίθρα υπό το βλέμμα της 10χρονης Μάρθας - Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1978 - Real.gr

Quantcast
21:10, 03/04/2025
Ζωή Λάσκαρη: Ταΐζει στο μαιευτήριο τη νεογέννητη κόρη της, Αίθρα υπό το βλέμμα της 10χρονης Μάρθας – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1978

H Ζωή Λάσκαρη μαζί με τις δύο κόρες της σε μια από τις πιο ευτυχισμένες στιγμές της ζωής της.

