4/11/2025 Ακούστε την εκπομπή του Νίκου Μπογιόπουλου στον realfm 97.8 - Real.gr

\u0391\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 <strong>\u039d\u03af\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5 \u039c\u03c0\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5</strong> \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd <strong>realfm 97.8</strong>, \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03b7, 4 \u039d\u03bf\u03b5\u03bc\u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 2025.\r\n\r\n<strong>1\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2:</strong>\r\n\r\n[audio mp3="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025-11-04-19.00-20.00-\u039d\u03af\u03ba\u03bf\u03c2-\u039c\u03c0\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2.mp3"][/audio]\r\n\r\n<strong>2\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2:</strong>\r\n\r\n[audio mp3="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025-11-04-20.00-21.00-\u039d\u03af\u03ba\u03bf\u03c2-\u039c\u03c0\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2.mp3"][/audio]\r\n\r\n