4/2/2026 Η εκπομπή του Νίκου Χατζηνικολάου στον realfm 97.8 - Real.gr
4/2/2026 Η εκπομπή του Νίκου Χατζηνικολάου στον realfm 97.8

12:17, 04/02/2026
4/2/2026 Η εκπομπή του Νίκου Χατζηνικολάου στον realfm 97.8

Ακούστε την εκπομπή του Νίκου Χατζηνικολάου στον realfm 97.8, την Τετάρτη 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2026.

Ακούστε το πρώτο μέρος:

Ακούστε το δεύτερο μέρος:

ΗΠΑ: Ο Τραμπ αποσύρει 700 πράκτορες της ICE από τη Μινεσότα

17:00 04/02
Ληστεία στα Μέγαρα: Συνελήφθη 21χρονος για δολοφονική επίθεση σε ηλικιωμένο - Το θύμα κατέληξε λίγους μήνες μετά

16:50 04/02
Κομισιόν για την τραγωδία στη Χίο: «Κάθε ανθρώπινη ζωή που χάνεται στη θάλασσα είναι τραγωδία»

16:46 04/02
Σκάνδαλο Έπστιν: Ο Κιρ Στάρμερ «λυπάται» για τον διορισμό του Πίτερ Μάντελσον στην θέση του πρεσβευτή στην Ουάσινγκτον

16:45 04/02
Αινιγματικό ποστάρισμα Αντετοκούνμπο για το μέλλον του στους Μπακς

16:30 04/02
Τροχαίο στη Σίνδο: Ποδοσφαιριστής του Καμπανιακού ο 17χρονος που υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του

16:27 04/02
Πώς θα δείτε το ποσό της κύριας και επικουρικής σύνταξής σας με το πάτημα ενός κουμπιού – Τι είπε ο εργατολόγος Γιώργος Κουτσούκος στον Realfm 97,8

16:15 04/02
Κομοτηνή: Υπό κράτηση ο 55χρονος για την υπόθεση δολιοφθοράς σε γερμανικά πολεμικά πλοία

16:10 04/02
