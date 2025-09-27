Quantcast
Χρήστος Βέργαδος: Ο λόγος που σταμάτησε τη συνεργασία του με τη Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου - Real.gr
real player

Χρήστος Βέργαδος: Ο λόγος που σταμάτησε τη συνεργασία του με τη Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου

11:30, 27/09/2025
Χρήστος Βέργαδος: Ο λόγος που σταμάτησε τη συνεργασία του με τη Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου

Credit: cvpastry/instagram

Αποκάλυψε ποιος ήταν ο κυριότερος λόγος που αποφάσισε να διακόψει τη συνεργασία του με την εκπομπή «Χαμογέλα και πάλι».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο Instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved