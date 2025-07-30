Quantcast
Demi Moore: Αυτό είναι το πραγματικό όνομά της – εσείς το ξέρατε; - Real.gr
real player

Demi Moore: Αυτό είναι το πραγματικό όνομά της – εσείς το ξέρατε;

16:30, 30/07/2025
Demi Moore: Αυτό είναι το πραγματικό όνομά της – εσείς το ξέρατε;

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Η Demi Moore είναι μία από τις μεγαλύτερες σταρ του Χόλιγουντ, ειδικά τώρα, μετά το δυναμικό της comeback.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο Instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Σεισμός 8,8 Ρίχτερ στη Ρωσία: Στους δέκα μεγαλύτερους που έχουν καταγραφεί στον κόσμο – Το τσουνάμι έφτασε στις ακτές των ΗΠΑ μετά τη Χαβάη και την Ιαπωνία

Σεισμός 8,8 Ρίχτερ στη Ρωσία: Στους δέκα μεγαλύτερους που έχουν καταγραφεί στον κόσμο – Το τσουνάμι έφτασε στις ακτές των ΗΠΑ μετά τη Χαβάη και την Ιαπωνία

14:59 30/07
Απευθείας από την Βουλή η συζήτηση των δύο προτάσεων για σύσταση Προκαταρκτικής Επιτροπής για την υπόθεση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Απευθείας από την Βουλή η συζήτηση των δύο προτάσεων για σύσταση Προκαταρκτικής Επιτροπής για την υπόθεση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

14:25 30/07
ΑΑΔΕ: Παράταση φορολογικών και ασφαλιστικών δηλώσεων λόγω ασθένειας, τοκετού ή θανάτου λογιστή

ΑΑΔΕ: Παράταση φορολογικών και ασφαλιστικών δηλώσεων λόγω ασθένειας, τοκετού ή θανάτου λογιστή

14:15 30/07
Ο έλεγχος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής δικαιώνει τα σπιτάκια της ανακύκλωσης

Ο έλεγχος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής δικαιώνει τα σπιτάκια της ανακύκλωσης

15:48 30/07
Αποτροπιασμός στη Ρόδο: Νεαρός έσπρωξε άστεγο σε συντριβάνι για... πλάκα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Αποτροπιασμός στη Ρόδο: Νεαρός έσπρωξε άστεγο σε συντριβάνι για... πλάκα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

13:27 30/07
Γεωργιάδης: Το «βραχιολάκι» έφερε ηρεμία και τάξη στα νοσοκομεία - Σημαντική μείωση του χρόνου αναμονής

Γεωργιάδης: Το «βραχιολάκι» έφερε ηρεμία και τάξη στα νοσοκομεία - Σημαντική μείωση του χρόνου αναμονής

14:42 30/07
Όζι Όσμπορν: Χιλιάδες θαυμαστές στο Μπέρμιγχαμ για να αποχαιρετήσουν τον θρύλο του heavy metal - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Όζι Όσμπορν: Χιλιάδες θαυμαστές στο Μπέρμιγχαμ για να αποχαιρετήσουν τον θρύλο του heavy metal - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

14:34 30/07
Σεισμός 8,8 Ρίχτερ στη Ρωσία: Η αντίδραση χειρουργών κατά τη διάρκεια επέμβασης σε ασθενή - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Σεισμός 8,8 Ρίχτερ στη Ρωσία: Η αντίδραση χειρουργών κατά τη διάρκεια επέμβασης σε ασθενή - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

15:12 30/07
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved