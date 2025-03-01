Kim Basinger: Η απάντηση στις φήμες για ρήξη με τον Mickey Rourke 40 χρόνια μετά τις «9½ εβδομάδες» - Real.gr

\u0397 \u03b8\u03c1\u03c5\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c4\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03af\u03b1 \u03ad\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b5\u03bc\u03b9\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b9\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc 39 \u03c7\u03c1\u03cc\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1, \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 21 \u03a6\u03b5\u03b2\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03b1\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 1986...\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/kim-basinger-i-apantisi-stis-fimes-gia-rixi-me-to/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>