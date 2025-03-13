Quantcast
Μίνα Χειμώνα: «Μίλησα με τον Νίκο Φώσκολο που μου είπε δεν έχω να σε κάνω κάτι τώρα» - Real.gr
Μίνα Χειμώνα: «Μίλησα με τον Νίκο Φώσκολο που μου είπε δεν έχω να σε κάνω κάτι τώρα»

23:55, 13/03/2025
«Το τέλος του ρόλου μου στη σειρά “Καλημέρα Ζωή ήταν ένα θολό σημείο», υπογράμμισε η Μίνα Χειμώνα.

