Quantcast
Nicole Kidman-Sandra Bullock: «Οι μάγισσες… επέστρεψαν» - Real.gr
real player

Nicole Kidman-Sandra Bullock: «Οι μάγισσες… επέστρεψαν»

08:14, 20/07/2025
Nicole Kidman-Sandra Bullock: «Οι μάγισσες… επέστρεψαν»

Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/ Shutterstock - BuzzFuzz/123RF

Οι βραβευμένες με Όσκαρ ηθοποιοί επιστρέφουν στους ρόλους τους στη συνέχεια της ταινίας «Μαγικά Φίλτρα» του 1998.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο Instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved