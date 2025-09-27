Nobody Wants This: To trailer για τη δεύτερη σεζόν – Ντεμπούτο για τη Leighton Meester - Real.gr

\u03a4\u03bf \u03b6\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03b8\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03c0\u03b5\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b8\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03c9\u03bd \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03b2\u03bb\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/lifestyle/entertainment/nobody-wants-this-to-trailer-gia-ti-defteri-sezon-ntebouto-g/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf Instyle.gr</a></strong>