Quantcast
Ο Jason Statham επιστρέφει με το «The Beekeeper» - Real.gr
real player

Ο Jason Statham επιστρέφει με το «The Beekeeper»

16:30, 03/03/2025
Ο Jason Statham επιστρέφει με το «The Beekeeper»

Credit: Jason Statham/Instagram

Ο Jason Statham επιστρέφει ως «Adam Clay» στο σίκουελ της επιτυχημένης ταινίας δράσης «The Beekeeper».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved