Ο Liam Hemsworth μιλά για την αντικατάσταση του Henry Cavill – «Δεν άντεξα…» - Real.gr

\u039f Cavill \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf The Witcher \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u039f\u03ba\u03c4\u03ce\u03b2\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 2022 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03bf Hemsworth \u03b8\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03bb\u03ac\u03b2\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c1\u03cc\u03bb\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/lifestyle/entertainment/o-liam-hemsworth-mila-gia-tin-antikatastasi-tou-henry-cavill/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf Instyle.gr</a></strong>