Quantcast
SAG Awards 2025: Θρίαμβος για την Demi Moore – Νίκη «σοκ» για τον Timothée Chalamet - Real.gr
real player

SAG Awards 2025: Θρίαμβος για την Demi Moore – Νίκη «σοκ» για τον Timothée Chalamet

12:20, 24/02/2025
SAG Awards 2025: Θρίαμβος για την Demi Moore – Νίκη «σοκ» για τον Timothée Chalamet

ΠΗΓΗ: Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Η Demi Moore επιβεβαίωσε τη θριαμβευτική επιστροφή της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved