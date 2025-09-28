Quantcast
Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: «Αν η άλλη πλευρά επιλέξει τον δικαστικό δρόμο, πρέπει να ακολουθήσεις» - Real.gr
real player

Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: «Αν η άλλη πλευρά επιλέξει τον δικαστικό δρόμο, πρέπει να ακολουθήσεις»

15:45, 28/09/2025
Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: «Αν η άλλη πλευρά επιλέξει τον δικαστικό δρόμο, πρέπει να ακολουθήσεις»

ΠΗΓΗ: sissychristidou/Instagram

Το δικό της σχόλιο έκανε η Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου στη δικαστική διαμάχη της Όλγας Κεφαλογιάννη με τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Μίνω Μάτσα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Τραγωδία στο Γαλαξίδι - Δύο νεκροί μετά από πλαγιομετωπική σύγκρουση αυτοκινήτων

Τραγωδία στο Γαλαξίδι - Δύο νεκροί μετά από πλαγιομετωπική σύγκρουση αυτοκινήτων

18:34 28/09
Ρωσία κατά Ζελένσκι μετά τον σφοδρό βομβαρδισμό του Κιέβου: Θέλει να δείξει στους Ευρωπαίους «κουβαλητές» ότι είναι γενναίος στρατιώτης

Ρωσία κατά Ζελένσκι μετά τον σφοδρό βομβαρδισμό του Κιέβου: Θέλει να δείξει στους Ευρωπαίους «κουβαλητές» ότι είναι γενναίος στρατιώτης

14:49 28/09
Ξάνθη: Συνελήφθη αστυνομικός - Πέρασε χειροπέδες σε 40χρονο, τον έβαλε στο πορτ μπαγκάζ, τον ξυλοκόπησε και τον εγκατέλειψε

Ξάνθη: Συνελήφθη αστυνομικός - Πέρασε χειροπέδες σε 40χρονο, τον έβαλε στο πορτ μπαγκάζ, τον ξυλοκόπησε και τον εγκατέλειψε

14:24 28/09
Τσατραφύλλιας: «Χωρίς προβλήματα η πρώτη διαταραχή του Φθινοπώρου - Έπεσαν σχεδόν 50 τόνοι νερού» - Πόσο θα διαρκέσουν τα φαινόμενα

Τσατραφύλλιας: «Χωρίς προβλήματα η πρώτη διαταραχή του Φθινοπώρου - Έπεσαν σχεδόν 50 τόνοι νερού» - Πόσο θα διαρκέσουν τα φαινόμενα

16:46 28/09
Τραμπ: «Υπάρχει πραγματική ευκαιρία για κάτι σπουδαίο στη Μέση Ανατολή... Θα το καταφέρουμε»

Τραμπ: «Υπάρχει πραγματική ευκαιρία για κάτι σπουδαίο στη Μέση Ανατολή... Θα το καταφέρουμε»

17:15 28/09
«Ξημέρωσε μία υπέροχη μέρα, είδαμε τον αγώνα με ταχυπαλμία»: Η μητέρα του Στέφανου Ντούσκου μετά το χρυσό στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα

«Ξημέρωσε μία υπέροχη μέρα, είδαμε τον αγώνα με ταχυπαλμία»: Η μητέρα του Στέφανου Ντούσκου μετά το χρυσό στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα

17:40 28/09
Προβλέψεις Οκτωβρίου 2025: Κεραυνοβόλοι έρωτες και ξαφνικά κέρδη

Προβλέψεις Οκτωβρίου 2025: Κεραυνοβόλοι έρωτες και ξαφνικά κέρδη

12:30 28/09
8 καθημερινές συνήθειες που βλάπτουν τα δόντια σας

8 καθημερινές συνήθειες που βλάπτουν τα δόντια σας

08:45 28/09
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved