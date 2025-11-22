«Spotlight» με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου στο Kontra - Real.gr

\u039a\u03ac\u03b8\u03b5 \u03a0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03ae \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 22:00, \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c6\u03ce\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b2\u03ae\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03b2\u03bf\u03bb\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae\u03c2-vidcast <strong>\u00abSPOTLIGHT\u00bb</strong> \u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03b2\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd <strong>\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03af\u03b1 \u0393\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5</strong>.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae:</strong>\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31sW78tGe6Q&t=184s