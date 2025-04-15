Quantcast
Σταρ του Cobra Kai ανακοίνωσε την αποχώρησή της από την υποκριτική στα 46 - Real.gr
21:50, 15/04/2025
Την πρόωρη συνταξιοδότησή της από την υποκριτική ανακοίνωσε η σύζυγος του Daniel LaRusso.

