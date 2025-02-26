Quantcast
Στο real taste & style που κυκλοφορεί με τη Realnews - Real.gr
22:03, 26/02/2025
O maître rotisseur & chef patron Σταμάτιος Τσίλιας προτείνει για τις κρύες ημέρες της νηστείας μια ντοματόσουπα με σάλτσα κίμτσι με πικάντικη και υπόξινη γεύση.

Την Κυριακή 2 Μαρτίου στο περιοδικό real taste & style που κυκλοφορεί με τη Realnews.

