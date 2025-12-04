Στο real taste & style που κυκλοφορεί με τη Realnews - Real.gr

<p class="western" lang="el-GR"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">\u03a4\u03b1\u03be\u03b9\u03b4\u03b5\u03cd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b3\u03bb\u03c5\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bb\u03af\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c0\u03ad\u03b6\u03b9 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03a7\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03b3\u03ad\u03bd\u03bd\u03c9\u03bd, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ad\u03c1\u03c7\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03c4\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b1.</span></p>\r\n<p class="western" lang="el-GR"><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">\u03a4\u03b7\u03bd </span></span><strong><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">\u039a\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03ae 7 \u0394\u03b5\u03ba\u03b5\u03bc\u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 </span></span></strong><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc </span></span><strong><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">real taste & style, </span></span></strong><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03c5\u03ba\u03bb\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 </span></span><strong><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif"><i>Realnews</i></span></span></strong><em><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif">.</span></span></em></p>