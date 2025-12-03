Quantcast
Στο real taste & style που κυκλοφορεί με τη Realnews - Real.gr
16:57, 03/12/2025
Ο corporate executive chef Κώστας Γεωργατζάς προτείνει εκλεκτές συνταγές για το πιο όμορφο γιορτινό τραπέζι!

Την Κυριακή 7 Δεκεμβρίου στο περιοδικό real taste & style που κυκλοφορεί με τη Realnews.

