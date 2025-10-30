Kontra 24: Στο επίκεντρο η ακρίβεια - Real.gr

Quantcast
07:12, 30/10/2025
Kontra 24: Στο επίκεντρο η ακρίβεια

ΠΗΓΗ: Kontra 24

Στο studio του Kontra 24 με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου ο γενικός γραμματέας Εμπορίου, Σωτήρης Αναγνωστόπουλος, ο εκπρόσωπος εργαζομένων καταναλωτών, Απόστολος Ραυτόπουλος και ο γενικός διευθυντής της Ενωσης Supermarket Ελλάδας, Απόστολος Πεταλάς.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel:

