Συνέδριο «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» - Διακόπουλος: «Η Ελλάδα μπορεί να αναπτύξει μια αεροπορική βιομηχανία που θα ενισχύσει την εθνική ασφάλεια αλλά και την οικονομία» - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c0\u03bb\u03b1\u03af\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b7\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03b4\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u00ab\u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1 2025-2030\u00bb \u03bf \u03b4\u03b9\u03b5\u03c5\u03b8\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0395\u0391\u0392 \u03bc\u03af\u03bb\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b2\u03b9\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7\u03c7\u03b1\u03bd\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1\u03c2.\r\n\r\n \r\n<blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;border-radius: 3px;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0;width: calc(100% - 2px)" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKwn_AWMgr8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">\r\n<div style="padding: 16px">\r\n\r\n \r\n<div style="flex-direction: row;align-items: center">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 50%;flex-grow: 0;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div>\r\n<div style="flex-direction: column;flex-grow: 1;justify-content: center">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 4px;flex-grow: 0;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 4px;flex-grow: 0;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div style="padding: 19% 0"></div>\r\n<div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div>\r\n<div style="padding-top: 8px">\r\n<div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae \u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf Instagram.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div>\r\n<div style="flex-direction: row;margin-bottom: 14px;align-items: center">\r\n<div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 50%;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;flex-grow: 0;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 50%;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div style="margin-left: 8px">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 50%;flex-grow: 0;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div>\r\n<div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div style="margin-left: auto">\r\n<div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;flex-grow: 0;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div>\r\n<div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div style="flex-direction: column;flex-grow: 1;justify-content: center;margin-bottom: 24px">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 4px;flex-grow: 0;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;border-radius: 4px;flex-grow: 0;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div>\r\n</div>\r\n \r\n<p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKwn_AWMgr8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">\u0397 \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ba\u03bf\u03b9\u03bd\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03ae\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03c7\u03c1\u03ae\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 Real (@realgroupgreece)</a></p>\r\n\r\n</div></blockquote>\r\n