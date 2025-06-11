Quantcast
Συνέδριο «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» - Διακόπουλος: «Η Ελλάδα μπορεί να αναπτύξει μια αεροπορική βιομηχανία που θα ενισχύσει την εθνική ασφάλεια αλλά και την οικονομία» - Real.gr
15:28, 11/06/2025
Στον πλαίσιο της πρώτης ημέρας του Συνεδρίου «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» ο διευθυντής της ΕΑΒ μίλησε για τις τεράστιες δυνατότητες της αεροπορικής βιομηχανίας της Ελλάδας.

 

 

