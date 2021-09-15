realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. PLANET

Έλληνας φωτογράφος απαθανάτισε ιππόκαμπο με μάσκα Covid-19

18:23

Η φωτογραφία του Νικόλα Σαμαρά που είναι υποψήφια για το πρωτο βραβείο στο  Ocean Photography Awards 2021.

Η φωτογραφία απεικονίζει έναν ιππόκαμπο που στην ουρά του έχει πιαστεί μια προστατευτική μάσκα κατά της Covid-19. 

Έχει επιλεχθεί μεταξύ 3.500 άλλων φωτογραφιών και είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Conservation Photographer of the year.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2021 RealNews All Rights Reserved