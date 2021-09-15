Έλληνας φωτογράφος απαθανάτισε ιππόκαμπο με μάσκα Covid-19

Η φωτογραφία του Νικόλα Σαμαρά που είναι υποψήφια για το πρωτο βραβείο στο Ocean Photography Awards 2021.
Η φωτογραφία απεικονίζει έναν ιππόκαμπο που στην ουρά του έχει πιαστεί μια προστατευτική μάσκα κατά της Covid-19.
Έχει επιλεχθεί μεταξύ 3.500 άλλων φωτογραφιών και είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Conservation Photographer of the year.
"A seahorse clings to a face mask (in Stratoni, Greece)" got the ocean photography award 2021.
"A seahorse clings to a face mask (in Stratoni, Greece)" got the ocean photography award 2021.
Entitled as Conservation Photographer, Nicholas Samaras.