Ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη για τη συμμετοχή του στη συνάντηση ηγετών του ΕΛΚ - Real.gr

Ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη για τη συμμετοχή του στη συνάντηση ηγετών του ΕΛΚ

19:20, 31/01/2026
Ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη για τη συμμετοχή του στη συνάντηση ηγετών του ΕΛΚ

Στιγμιότυπα από τη συμμετοχή του στη συνάντηση ηγετών του Ευρωπαϊκού Λαϊκού Κόμματος στο Ζάγκρεμπ συμπεριέλαβε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης σε ανάρτησή του στο Instagram.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kyriakos_)

