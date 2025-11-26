Quantcast
Kontra 24: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - Real.gr
real player

Kontra 24: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

07:05, 26/11/2025
Kontra 24: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

ΠΗΓΗ: Kontra 24

Στο studio του Kontra 24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο βουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Δημήτρης Μαρκόπουλος, ο βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Ιωάννης Τσίμαρης και ο βουλευτής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Μίλτος Ζαμπάρας.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel (56:00):

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved