Kontra 24: Στο επίκεντρο ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - Real.gr
Kontra 24: Στο επίκεντρο ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

07:02, 27/11/2025
Kontra 24: Στο επίκεντρο ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

ΠΗΓΗ: Kontra 24

Στο studio του Kontra 24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο βουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Ευριπίδης Στυλιανίδης, ο βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΚΙΝΑΛ, Δημήτρης Μάντζος, ο βουλευτής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Διονύσης Καλαματιανός και ο βουλευτής του ΚΚΕ, Νίκος Καραθανασόπουλος.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel (1:00:00):

