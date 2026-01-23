Πλημμύρες στην Αττική: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση στην εκπομπή Kontra24 - Real.gr

Quantcast
Πλημμύρες στην Αττική: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση στην εκπομπή Kontra24
Πλημμύρες στην Αττική: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση στην εκπομπή Kontra24

08:03, 23/01/2026
Πλημμύρες στην Αττική: Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση στην εκπομπή Kontra24

Στο στούντιο της εκπομπής Kontra24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, το στέλεχος της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Τάσος Γαϊτάνης, το μέλος της ΚΕ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Νίκος Γκιώνης και ο βουλευτής του ΚΚΕ, Νίκος Αμπατιέλος.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel (55:00):

 

 

