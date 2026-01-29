Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η τραγωδία στα Τρίκαλα - Real.gr

Quantcast
Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η τραγωδία στα Τρίκαλα

07:05, 29/01/2026
Στο studio της εκπομπής Kontra24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο βουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Γιώργος Κωτσός, ο βουλευτής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Γιώργος Γαβρήλος και ο ανεξάρτητος βουλευτής, Αλέξανδρος Αυλωνίτης.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel (1:00:00):

