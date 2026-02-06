Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η τραγωδία στη Χίo - Real.gr

Quantcast
Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η τραγωδία στη Χίo

06:54, 06/02/2026
Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η τραγωδία στη Χίo

Στο studio της εκπομπής Kontra24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο βουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Γιάννης Καλλιάνος, το στέλεχος του ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΚΙΝΑΛ, Λευτέρης Καρχιμάκης και το στέλεχος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Παυσανίας Παπαγεωργίου.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel (59:00):

