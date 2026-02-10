Quantcast
Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου - Real.gr
real player

Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου

07:12, 10/02/2026
Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου

Στο studio της εκπομπής Kontra24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο βουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Δημήτρης Μαρκόπουλος, ο γραμματέας του τομέα δικαιοσύνης του ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΚΙΝΑΛ, Χρήστος Κακλαμάνης και ο βουλευτής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Κώστας Μπάρκας.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel:

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved