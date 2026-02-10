Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf studio \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae\u03c2 <strong>Kontra24</strong>, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 <strong>\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03af\u03b1 \u0393\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5</strong>, \u03bf \u03b2\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039d\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2 \u0394\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03ba\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03af\u03b1\u03c2, <strong>\u0394\u03b7\u03bc\u03ae\u03c4\u03c1\u03b7\u03c2 \u039c\u03b1\u03c1\u03ba\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2</strong>, \u03bf \u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03bc\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03ad\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c3\u03cd\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a0\u0391\u03a3\u039f\u039a-\u039a\u0399\u039d\u0391\u039b, <strong>\u03a7\u03c1\u03ae\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u039a\u03b1\u03ba\u03bb\u03b1\u03bc\u03ac\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2</strong> \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf \u03b2\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03a5\u03a1\u0399\u0396\u0391-\u03a0\u03a3, <strong>\u039a\u03ce\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 \u039c\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03ba\u03b1\u03c2</strong>.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b2\u03af\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Kontra Channel:</strong>\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VrzD3CvGts