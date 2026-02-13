Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο η υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf studio \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae\u03c2 <strong>Kontra24</strong>, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 <strong>\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03af\u03b1 \u0393\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5</strong>, \u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03b5\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039f\u039d\u039d\u0395\u0394,<strong>\u039f\u03c1\u03c6\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2 \u0393\u03b5\u03c9\u03c1\u03b3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5</strong>, \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a0.\u03a3 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a0\u0391\u03a3\u039f\u039a-\u039a\u0399\u039d\u0391\u039b, <strong>\u0395\u03c6\u03b7 \u03a7\u03b1\u03bb\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03b7</strong> \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03a0.\u0393 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03a5\u03a1\u0399\u0396\u0391-\u03a0\u03a3, <strong>\u0393\u03b9\u03ac\u03bd\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u039c\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03ad\u03ba\u03bf\u03c2</strong>.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b2\u03af\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Kontra Channel (1:06:00):\u00a0</strong>\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUCQL4ZhyoA