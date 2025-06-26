Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο το τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο - Real.gr

Quantcast
05:46, 26/06/2025
Kontra24: Στο επίκεντρο το τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο

ΠΗΓΗ: Kontra24

Στο studio του Kontra Channel και την εκπομπή Kontra24 με την Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο βουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Στέλιος Πέτσας, ο βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΚΙΝΑΛ, Παύλος Χρηστίδης και το μέλος της Π.Γ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Πάνος Ρήγας.

Δείτε το βίντεο:

