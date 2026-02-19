Kontra24: Στο «κόκκινο» η πολιτική αντιπαράθεση - Real.gr

Quantcast
Kontra24: Στο «κόκκινο» η πολιτική αντιπαράθεση

05:55, 19/02/2026
Kontra24: Στο «κόκκινο» η πολιτική αντιπαράθεση

Στο studio της εκπομπής Kontra24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, ο γραμματέας Στρατηγικού Σχεδιασμού της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Βασίλης Φεύγας, το μέλος του Π.Σ του ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΚΙΝΑΛ, Τόνια Αντωνίου και ο γραμματέας της Κ.Ο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ, Διονύσης Καλαματιανός.

Δείτε το βίντεο του Kontra Channel (1:05:00):

 

