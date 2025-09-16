ΚΥΣΕΑ: Συνεδριάζει αύριο Τετάρτη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη - Real.gr

\u0398\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03b4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b1\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03a4\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac\u03c1\u03c4\u03b7 17 \u03a3\u03b5\u03c0\u03c4\u03b5\u03bc\u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 11:00 \u03c5\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c0\u03c1\u03c9\u03b8\u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03cc <strong>\u039a\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ac\u03ba\u03bf</strong> <strong>\u039c\u03b7\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c4\u03ac\u03ba\u03b7</strong> \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u039c\u03ad\u03b3\u03b1\u03c1\u03bf \u039c\u03b1\u03be\u03af\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf <strong>\u039a\u03c5\u03b2\u03b5\u03c1\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03a3\u03c5\u03bc\u03b2\u03bf\u03cd\u03bb\u03b9\u03bf</strong> <strong>\u0395\u03b8\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2</strong> <strong>\u0391\u03c3\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1\u03c2</strong>.\r\n\r\n