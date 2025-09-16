ΚΥΣΕΑ: Συνεδριάζει αύριο Τετάρτη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη - Real.gr

Quantcast
ΚΥΣΕΑ: Συνεδριάζει αύριο Τετάρτη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη
ΚΥΣΕΑ: Συνεδριάζει αύριο Τετάρτη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη

19:45, 16/09/2025
ΚΥΣΕΑ: Συνεδριάζει αύριο Τετάρτη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη

Θα συνεδριάσει αύριο Τετάρτη 17 Σεπτεμβρίου στις 11:00 υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου το Κυβερνητικό Συμβούλιο Εθνικής Ασφάλειας.

 

