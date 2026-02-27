Quantcast
LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή - Real.gr
real player

LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή

10:02, 27/02/2026
LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή

Δείτε την ομιλία του πρωθυπουργού, Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη, στην Ολομέλεια της Βουλής.

LIVE:

