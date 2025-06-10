LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή για τον Κώδικα Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03be\u03ad\u03bb\u03b9\u03be\u03b7, \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u0392\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03ae, \u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03b6\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03c7\u03ad\u03b4\u03b9\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a5\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03bc\u03ce\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u039c\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd \u00ab\u039a\u03ce\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03c2 \u039f\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u039a\u03c5\u03ba\u03bb\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bb\u03bf\u03b9\u03c0\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac\u03be\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2\u00bb.\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf \u03b2\u03ae\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039f\u03bb\u03bf\u03bc\u03ad\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03c9\u03b8\u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03cc\u03c2, \u039a\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ac\u03ba\u03bf\u03c2 \u039c\u03b7\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c4\u03ac\u03ba\u03b7\u03c2.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 LIVE \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03bb\u03af\u03b1:\u00a0</strong>\r\n\r\n \r\n<div style="position: relative;overflow: hidden;width: 100%;padding-top: 72%"></div>