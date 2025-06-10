Quantcast
LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή για τον Κώδικα Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας - Real.gr
real player

LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή για τον Κώδικα Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας

13:04, 10/06/2025
LIVE: Η ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στη Βουλή για τον Κώδικα Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας

Σε εξέλιξη, στη Βουλή, η συζήτηση για το νομοσχέδιο του υπουργείου Υποδομών και Μεταφορών «Κώδικας Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας και λοιπές διατάξεις».

Στο βήμα της Ολομέλειας ο πρωθυπουργός, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης.

Δείτε LIVE την ομιλία: 

 

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved