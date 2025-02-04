Μητσοτάκης για την επίθεση σε σχολείο στη Σουηδία: «Τα σχολεία πρέπει να είναι χώροι μάθησης και ασφάλειας, ποτέ βίας»

«Η Ελλάδα στέκεται αλληλέγγυα στη Σουηδία σε αυτή την οδυνηρή στιγμή» αναφέρει ο πρωθυπουργός Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης σε ανάρτησή του στα αγγλικά για την επίθεση σε σχολείο στη Σουηδία.
«Shocked by the tragedy in Örebro. Schools should be places of learning and safety, never violence. Greece stands in solidarity with Sweden in this painful moment. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the community affected by this heinous act».
«Σοκαρισμένος από την τραγωδία στο Örebro. Τα σχολεία πρέπει να είναι χώροι μάθησης και ασφάλειας, ποτέ βίας. Η Ελλάδα στέκεται αλληλέγγυα στη Σουηδία σε αυτή την οδυνηρή στιγμή. Οι σκέψεις μας είναι με τα θύματα, τις οικογένειές τους και την κοινότητα που πλήττεται από αυτή την αποτρόπαια πράξη».
Shocked by the tragedy in Örebro. Schools should be places of learning and safety, never violence. Greece stands in solidarity with Sweden in this painful moment. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the community affected by this heinous act.— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 4, 2025