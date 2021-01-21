Μητσοτάκης: Το πιστοποιητικό εμβολιασμού αφορά τη διεύρυνση της ελευθερίας των μετακινήσεων

«Το πιστοποιητικό εμβολιασμού δεν αφορά τον περιορισμό της δυνατότητας των ανθρώπων να ταξιδέψουν», αναφέρει ο πρωθυπουργός, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, στα αγγλικά, εν όψει της Συνόδου Κορυφής της ΕΕ.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

«Αφορά τη διεύρυνση της ελευθερίας των μετακινήσεων, χρησιμοποιώντας μια απλή, ψηφιακή λύση που μπορεί να κάνει τις οικονομίες μας να κινηθούν ξανά», προσθέτει και επισυνάπτει το άρθρο του στο EurActiv με την επισήμανση: «Προσδοκώ να το συζητήσουμε στο Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο».

«The vaccination certificate is not about restricting people’s ability to travel. It's about opening up the freedom of movement using a simple, secure digital solution that can get our economies moving again. Looking forward to discussing this at the #EUCO.»