Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στην εκπομπή Kontra24 - Real.gr

\u039a\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf studio \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 <strong>Kontra Channel</strong> \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae <strong>Kontra24</strong> \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd <strong>\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03af\u03b1 \u0393\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5</strong> \u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03b5\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03b7\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u039b\u03cd\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2, <strong>\u039a\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ac\u03ba\u03bf\u03c2 \u0392\u03b5\u03bb\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2</strong>.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b2\u03af\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03bf:\u00a0</strong>\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnK7Y2thuGQ\r\n\r\n