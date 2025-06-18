Quantcast
Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στην εκπομπή Kontra24 - Real.gr
07:23, 18/06/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Kontra24

Καλεσμένος στο studio του Kontra Channel και την εκπομπή Kontra24 με την Λουκία Γκάτσου ο πρόεδρος της Ελληνικής Λύσης, Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος.

Δείτε το βίντεο: 

 

