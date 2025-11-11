Quantcast
Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στο στούντιο του Realfm 97,8 σε μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη στον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου - Real.gr
real player

Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στο στούντιο του Realfm 97,8 σε μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη στον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου

14:47, 11/11/2025
Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στο στούντιο του Realfm 97,8 σε μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη στον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου

Ο Πρόεδρος της Ελληνικής Λύσης, Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος παραχωρεί αύριο, Τετάρτη (12/11) συνέντευξη εφ’ όλης της ύλης στον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου και τον Realfm 97,8.

Παρακολουθήστε τη συνέντευξη ζωντανά μέσα από το real.gr και το enikos.gr.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Real (@realgroupgreece)


 

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Ροή Ειδήσεων

COP30: Αναγκαία η θωράκιση των χωρών έναντι των ακραίων καιρικών φαινομένων

COP30: Αναγκαία η θωράκιση των χωρών έναντι των ακραίων καιρικών φαινομένων

15:15 11/11
Ανδρουλάκης: Είμαστε εδώ για να στηρίξουμε αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφους απέναντι στη διαφθορά και την ανικανότητα της ΝΔ

Ανδρουλάκης: Είμαστε εδώ για να στηρίξουμε αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφους απέναντι στη διαφθορά και την ανικανότητα της ΝΔ

15:05 11/11
Η επίσημη δήλωση της Αθηναϊκής Ζυθοποιίας για τη νομική διαμάχη με τη Ζυθοποιία Μακεδονίας-Θράκης

Η επίσημη δήλωση της Αθηναϊκής Ζυθοποιίας για τη νομική διαμάχη με τη Ζυθοποιία Μακεδονίας-Θράκης

15:03 11/11
Συρία: Διάρρηξη στο εθνικό μουσείο στη Δαμασκό - Εκλάπησαν αρχαίες ράβδοι χρυσού

Συρία: Διάρρηξη στο εθνικό μουσείο στη Δαμασκό - Εκλάπησαν αρχαίες ράβδοι χρυσού

15:00 11/11
Τουρκία: Συντριβή τουρκικού στρατιωτικού μεταγωγικού αεροσκάφους C-130 στη Γεωργία - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Τουρκία: Συντριβή τουρκικού στρατιωτικού μεταγωγικού αεροσκάφους C-130 στη Γεωργία - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

14:56 11/11
Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στο στούντιο του Realfm 97,8 σε μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη στον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου

Ο Κυριάκος Βελόπουλος στο στούντιο του Realfm 97,8 σε μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη στον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου

14:47 11/11
Ο Γιώργος Λιάγκας για την προσωπική του ζωή: «Για πολλά χρόνια κρυβόμουν…»

Ο Γιώργος Λιάγκας για την προσωπική του ζωή: «Για πολλά χρόνια κρυβόμουν…»

14:45 11/11
8ο Athens Investment Forum – Κ. Χατζηδάκης: «Η Ελλάδα γίνεται κόμβος ενεργειακή ασφάλειας και σταθερότητας στην Ευρώπη» - LIVE το Συνέδριο

8ο Athens Investment Forum – Κ. Χατζηδάκης: «Η Ελλάδα γίνεται κόμβος ενεργειακή ασφάλειας και σταθερότητας στην Ευρώπη» - LIVE το Συνέδριο

14:42 11/11
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved