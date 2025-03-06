Quantcast
Δείτε όλη τη συνέντευξη του Σ. Φάμελλου στον realfm 97.8 και τον Νίκο Χατζηνικολάου - Real.gr
10:28, 06/03/2025
Εφ' όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη στον realfm 97.8 και την εκπομπή του Νίκου Χατζηνικολάου, από τον πρόεδρο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Σωκράτη Φάμελλο.

Δείτε τη συνέντευξη: 

