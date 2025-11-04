Ο Θ. Κοντογεώργης στο Kontra 24: Τι είπε για ΕΛΤΑ, ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, ακρίβεια - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf studio \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 <strong>Kontra 24</strong> \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 <strong>\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03af\u03b1 \u0393\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5</strong> \u03bf \u03c5\u03c6\u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03cc\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03ac \u03c4\u03c9 \u03a0\u03c1\u03c9\u03b8\u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ce, <strong>\u0398\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2 \u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03b3\u03b5\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03b7\u03c2</strong>. \u03a3\u03c4\u03bf \u03b5\u03c0\u03af\u03ba\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03c4\u03b1 \u0395\u039b\u03a4\u0391, \u03bf \u039f\u03a0\u0395\u039a\u0395\u03a0\u0395 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03b1\u03ba\u03c1\u03af\u03b2\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b2\u03af\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Kontra Channel:</strong>\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucKRieBwc-E