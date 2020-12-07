Συλλυπητήρια Σακελλαροπούλου για τον θάνατο του Πωλ Σαρμπάνη

Τα συλλυπητήρια της για την απώλεια του γερουσιαστή Πώλ Σαρμπάνη εξέφρασε η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Κατερίνα Σακελλαρόπουλου με ανάρτησή της στο Twitter.

H κ. Σακελλαρόπουλου αναφέρθηκε στη διαρκή στήριξη που παρείχε ο Πωλ Σαρμπάνης στις ελληνικές θέσεις μέχρι το τέλος και το γεγονός ότι ήταν πάντα εκεί όταν τον χρειαζόταν το έθνος μας.

«We bid farewell to Senator Paul Sarbanes, a bright man of US politics who kept Greece close at his heart. He remained a staunch supporter of Greek interests until the end and was always there when our nation needed him. My deepest condolences to @RepSarbanes and his family», έγραψε η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας.