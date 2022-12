Συνάντηση Δένδια με τον νέο εκτελεστικό διευθυντή της «American Jewish Committee» Τ. Ντόιτς

FM @NikosDendias met tdy w/ Ted Deutch @AJCCEO, CEO of @AJCGlobal & congratulated him for his new position. Fruitful discussion on ???? ???? strategic relations, ???? ???? multifaceted coop, current int’l dvpts, with focus on #EasternMediterraneanpic.twitter.com/gV0Kqsil6h