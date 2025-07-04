Συνεδριάζει αύριο η νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ- ΠΣ - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03b4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ac\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b1\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03b7 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b1 \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u0395\u03c0\u03b9\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03a5\u03a1\u0399\u0396\u0391- \u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03bf\u03b4\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03a3\u03c5\u03bc\u03bc\u03b1\u03c7\u03af\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03be\u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03c7\u03b5\u03af\u03bf Wyndham Grand Athens.\r\n\r\n\u039f\u03b9 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u0395\u03c0\u03b9\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03be\u03b5\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03bb\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ad\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5, \u03a3\u03c9\u03ba\u03c1\u03ac\u03c4\u03b7 \u03a6\u03ac\u03bc\u03b5\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5, \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 11:00.