Quantcast
Συνεδριάζει αύριο η νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ- ΠΣ - Real.gr
real player

Συνεδριάζει αύριο η νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ- ΠΣ

12:30, 04/07/2025
Συνεδριάζει αύριο η νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ- ΠΣ

Συνεδριάζει αύριο η νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ- Προοδευτική Συμμαχία στο ξενοδοχείο Wyndham Grand Athens.

Οι εργασίες της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής θα ξεκινήσουν με την ομιλία του προέδρου, Σωκράτη Φάμελλου, στις 11:00.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved