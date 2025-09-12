Quantcast
Βαρουφάκης στο Kontra 24: Θα έλεγα του Φάμελλου «Θερμά συλλυπητήρια» - Real.gr
real player

Βαρουφάκης στο Kontra 24: Θα έλεγα του Φάμελλου «Θερμά συλλυπητήρια»

08:07, 12/09/2025
Βαρουφάκης στο Kontra 24: Θα έλεγα του Φάμελλου «Θερμά συλλυπητήρια»

Για τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, τις δημοσκοπήσεις και την οικονομία, μίλησε, μεταξύ άλλων, ο Γραμματέας του ΜέΡΑ25, Γιάνης Βαρουφάκης, στην εκπομπή Kontra24 και τη Λουκία Γκάτσου.

Δείτε τι είπε στο Kontra Channel ο Γιάνης Βαρουφάκης:

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved