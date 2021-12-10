Game Awards 2021: Ποιο είναι το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς - Όλοι οι νικητές - Βίντεο

Τα «Game Awards 2021» ολοκληρώθηκαν στην σκηνή του Microsoft Theater στο Λος Άντζελες, με τον μεγάλο νικητή να είναι το «It Takes Two» το οποίο αναδείχθηκε ως Game of the Year για το 2021.
Δείτε τη λίστα των νικητών:
Game of the Year 2021
Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (νικητής)
Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Best Game Direction
Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks (νικητής)
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Narrative
Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix (νικητής)
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
Best Art Direction
Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks (νικητής)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
Best Score and Music
Cyberpunk 2077 – Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr T. Adamczyk
Deathloop – Tom Salta
Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 – Keiichi Okabe (νικητής)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques
The Artful Escape – Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams
Best Audio Design
Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Performance
Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo – Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village (νικητής)
Ozioama Akagha as Juliana Blake – Deathloop
Games for Impact
Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix (νικητής)
Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games
Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov/Finji
No Longer Home – Humble Grove/Fellow Traveller
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Call of Duty: Warzone – Raven Software/Activision
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix (νικητής)
Fortnite – Epic Games
Genshin Impact – miHoYo
Best Indie Game
12 Minutes – Luís António/Annapurna Interactive
Death's Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab (νικητής)
Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
Loop Hero – Four Quarters/Devolver Digital
Best Mobile Game
Fantasian – Mistwalker
Genshin Impact – miHoYo (νικητής)
League of Legends: Wild Rift – Riot Games
Marvel Future Revolution – Netmarble/Marvel Games
Pokémon Unite – TiMi Studio/The Pokémon Company
Best Community Support
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Bungie
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix (νικητής)
Fortnite – Epic Games
No Man's Sky – Hello Games
Best VR/AR Game
Hitman 3 – IO Interactive
I Expect You to Die 2 – Schell Games
Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios
Resident Evil 4 – Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios (νικητής)
Sniper Elite VR – Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments
Innovation in Accessibility
Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Falling Squirrel
Best Action Game
Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games
Chivalry II – Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive
Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment (νικητής)
Best Action/Adventure Game
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix
Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo (νικητής)
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Best Role Playing Game
Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt RED
Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom
Scarlet Nexus – Bandai Namco
Shin Megami Tensei V – Atlus/Sega
Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco (νικητής)
Best Fighting Game
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – CyberConnect2/Sega
Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works (νικητής)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina – French Bread/Delightworks
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – Sega
Best Family Game
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (νικητής)
Mario Party Superstars – NDcube/Nintendo
New Pokémon Snap – Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokémon Company
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury – Nintendo
WarioWare: Get It Together! – Nintendo
Best Sports/Racing Game
F1 2021 – Codemasters/EA Sports
FIFA 22 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)
Riders Republic – Ubisoft
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)
Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Rebellion Developments
Humankind – Amplitude Studios/Sega
Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios
Best Multiplayer Game
Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (νικητής)
Knockout City – Velan Studios/Electronic Arts
Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom
New World – Amazon Games
Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios
Best Debut Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab (νικητής)
Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villager
Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios
Most Anticipated Game
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco (νικητής)
God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel – Nintendo
Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Players' Voice
Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Δείτε ολόκληρη την τελετή: