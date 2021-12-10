Game Awards 2021: Ποιο είναι το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς - Όλοι οι νικητές - Βίντεο

Τα «Game Awards 2021» ολοκληρώθηκαν στην σκηνή του Microsoft Theater στο Λος Άντζελες, με τον μεγάλο νικητή να είναι το «It Takes Two» το οποίο αναδείχθηκε ως Game of the Year για το 2021.

Δείτε τη λίστα των νικητών: Game of the Year 2021 Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (νικητής)

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Best Game Direction

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks (νικητής)

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Narrative

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix (νικητής)

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Best Art Direction

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks (νικητής)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077 – Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr T. Adamczyk

Deathloop – Tom Salta

Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 – Keiichi Okabe (νικητής)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques

The Artful Escape – Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams

Best Audio Design

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo – Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village (νικητής)

Ozioama Akagha as Juliana Blake – Deathloop

Games for Impact

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix (νικητής)

Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov/Finji

No Longer Home – Humble Grove/Fellow Traveller

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Call of Duty: Warzone – Raven Software/Activision

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix (νικητής)

Fortnite – Epic Games

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Best Indie Game

12 Minutes – Luís António/Annapurna Interactive

Death's Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab (νικητής)

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

Loop Hero – Four Quarters/Devolver Digital

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian – Mistwalker

Genshin Impact – miHoYo (νικητής)

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Riot Games

Marvel Future Revolution – Netmarble/Marvel Games

Pokémon Unite – TiMi Studio/The Pokémon Company

Best Community Support

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix (νικητής)

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man's Sky – Hello Games

Best VR/AR Game

Hitman 3 – IO Interactive

I Expect You to Die 2 – Schell Games

Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios

Resident Evil 4 – Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios (νικητής)

Sniper Elite VR – Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Falling Squirrel

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games

Chivalry II – Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment (νικητής)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo (νικητής)

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt RED

Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom

Scarlet Nexus – Bandai Namco

Shin Megami Tensei V – Atlus/Sega

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco (νικητής)

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – CyberConnect2/Sega

Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works (νικητής)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – French Bread/Delightworks

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – Sega

Best Family Game

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (νικητής)

Mario Party Superstars – NDcube/Nintendo

New Pokémon Snap – Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokémon Company

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury – Nintendo

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Nintendo

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021 – Codemasters/EA Sports

FIFA 22 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Rebellion Developments

Humankind – Amplitude Studios/Sega

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts (νικητής)

Knockout City – Velan Studios/Electronic Arts

Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom

New World – Amazon Games

Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios

Best Debut Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab (νικητής)

Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villager

Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco (νικητής)

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel – Nintendo

Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Players' Voice

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios (νικητής)

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Δείτε ολόκληρη την τελετή: