Προβλήματα στο Meta: «Έπεσε» το Instagram, δυσλειτουργούν Facebook και Messenger

Πρόβλημα στο Instagram αντιμετωπίζουν πολλοί χρήστες της δημοφιλούς εφαρμογής, με πάνω από 600 αναφορές για πρόβλημα στo downdetector.

Σύμφωνα με τα διεθνή μέσα αλλά και με τα γραφήματα του Downdetector, πρόβλημα φέρεται να σημειώνεται και σε Facebook και Messenger.

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 2:08 PM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 3, 2021

User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 2:04 PM EDT. https://t.co/hd5tbiWvQV RT if you're also having problems #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 3, 2021