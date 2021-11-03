realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Προβλήματα στο Meta: «Έπεσε» το Instagram, δυσλειτουργούν Facebook και Messenger

21:12

Πρόβλημα στο Instagram αντιμετωπίζουν πολλοί χρήστες της δημοφιλούς εφαρμογής, με πάνω από 600 αναφορές για πρόβλημα στo downdetector.

Σύμφωνα με τα διεθνή μέσα αλλά και με τα γραφήματα του Downdetector, πρόβλημα φέρεται να σημειώνεται και σε Facebook και Messenger.

