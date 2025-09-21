Επιχείρηση-συμφιλίωση: Τακτικές συναντήσεις του Harry με τον βασιλιά Κάρολο - Real.gr

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: The wax figures of King Charles III and Prince Harry are seen during the unveiling of Madame Tussauds Sydney's wax figure of King Charles III on May 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Australia's first King Charles III wax figure was announced by a town crier during a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney. Guests including the wax Prince and Princess of Wales were entertained with a changing-of-the-guards show and performance from Sydney Bagpipers. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Οι αυλικοί σχεδιάζουν την πρώτη κοινή δημόσια εμφάνιση πατέρα και γιου έπειτα από έξι χρόνια.
Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr